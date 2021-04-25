Omar Abdullah amplifies SOS messages from Covid-19 patients on Twitter

Omar Abdullah amplifies Covid SOS messages on Twitter

The National Conference vice president, however, made it clear to his followers that he would not be endorsing or re-tweeting any requests for donation

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 25 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 17:04 ist
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who is popular on Twitter with 3.2 million followers, on Sunday started amplifying distress and SOS messages from Covid-19 patients and their relatives from across the country.

Omar, who tested positive for Covid-19 days after taking the first vaccine dose, said he could understand the feelings of those who have their loved ones hospitalised due to the infection.

"I want to be able to help people through this crisis as best I can because I know what's it like to have a loved one in hospital fighting against Covid-19. To that end I've opened up my DMs for now & will amplify every message requesting/offering help," Omar said before re-tweeting and re-posting SOS messages from across the country.

Omar's father and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, had to be hospitalised after testing positive for the infection after getting his vaccine dose.

Read | 'Please help!': Covid-19 tragedy spills onto social media in India

"I know, in the grand scheme of things, it may not amount to much but every little bit helps & if even one individual benefits from a tweet of mine I'll consider myself extremely fortunate," Omar tweeted. 

The National Conference vice president, however, made it clear to his followers that he would not be endorsing or re-tweeting any requests for donation. 

"I apologise in advance but I won't be tweeting requests for donations/funds because I have no way of independently verifying the antecedents of the people/organisations seeking to raise funds," he added.

Omar Abdullah
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Jammu and Kashmir

