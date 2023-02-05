On Murmu's invite, CJI, SC judges visit 'Amrit Udyan'

On Murmu's invite, CJI, SC judges visit 'Amrit Udyan' in Rashtrapati Bhavan

The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed as 'Amrit Udyan' last month

  • Feb 05 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 22:53 ist
President Droupadi Murmu with Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court during their visit to Amrit Udyan on the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court visited the 'Amrit Udyan' of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, an official said.

The official of the Supreme Court said the judges visited the garden on a special invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

Images of the judges' visit to the garden were tweeted by the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed as 'Amrit Udyan' last month.

D Y Chandrachud
Droupadi Murmu
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Supreme Court
India News

