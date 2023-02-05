On Murmu's invite, CJI, SC judges visit 'Amrit Udyan' in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court visited the 'Amrit Udyan' of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, an official said.

The official of the Supreme Court said the judges visited the garden on a special invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

Images of the judges' visit to the garden were tweeted by the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed as 'Amrit Udyan' last month.