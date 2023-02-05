On Murmu's invite, CJI, SC judges visit 'Amrit Udyan' in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court visited the 'Amrit Udyan' of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, an official said.
The official of the Supreme Court said the judges visited the garden on a special invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.
Images of the judges' visit to the garden were tweeted by the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed as 'Amrit Udyan' last month.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6
Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima
Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge
Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair
Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue