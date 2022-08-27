One killed, four injured after bus rams into parked truck in Uttar Pradesh

A 35-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck here, police said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razzaq (35), a native of Azamgarh, police said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Also Read — 9 dead, 13 injured after jeep collides with tempo in Karnataka's Tumakuru
The accident took place late of Friday night when the state roadways bus, on its way to Lucknow from Azamgarh, rammed into the truck parked on the roadside, killing one passenger and seriously injuring four others, Deputy Superintendent of Police Musafirkhana, Arpit Kapoor said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio
Aditya Chopra's musical to open at San Diego on Sept 14
Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League Meet title
Dogs can get dementia; here's how you can help them
'Tamil Rockerz' review: Better research needed
Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats
Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka
Satellites show high methane emissions from landfills