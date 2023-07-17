One killed, three injured in cloudburst in Himachal

One killed, three injured in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
Shimla,
  Jul 17 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 10:47 ist
A policeman watches the flow of Sarwari river during monsoon season, in Kullu. Credit: PTI Photo

A cloudburst occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district early Monday, leaving a man dead and three others injured, officials said.

The cloudburst occurred around 3:55 am near village Kayas in Kullu, washing away vehicles and blocking a road, according to the state emergency response centre.

Also Read | Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation in recent rains

The deceased was identified as Badal Sharma, a resident of village Chansari in Kullu, they said, adding two of the injured are in a serious condition.

Local authorities immediately responded to the emergency situation and machinery has been deployed to clear the blockade on the road hampering rescue operations, they said.

The local MeT Office had issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state on Monday.

So far, 118 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency response centre.The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 4,415 crore.

