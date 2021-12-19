One more beaten to death for alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab

A day after a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another person was killed for allegedly disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara here on Sunday morning.

Some residents of village Nizampur claimed that the man disrespected the Nishan Sahib and tried to run away but was caught after a chase.

According to police, the man was beaten to death.

On Saturday evening, an unidentified man was caught and beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit “sacrilege” inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

