One more killed for alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab

One more beaten to death for alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab

Some residents of village Nizampur claimed that the man disrespected the Nishan Sahib and tried to run away but was caught after a chase

PTI
PTI, Kapurthala ,
  • Dec 19 2021, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 16:32 ist
On Saturday evening, an unidentified man was caught and beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit “sacrilege” at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another person was killed for allegedly disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara here on Sunday morning.

Some residents of village Nizampur claimed that the man disrespected the Nishan Sahib and tried to run away but was caught after a chase.

According to police, the man was beaten to death.

On Saturday evening, an unidentified man was caught and beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit “sacrilege” inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Sacrilege in Punjab
India News
Lynching

Related videos

What's Brewing

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 