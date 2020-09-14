One more Covid-related death in Ladakh, toll reaches 40

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Ladakh has reached 40 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

The 83-year-old patient, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, died in Leh district on Sunday, they said.

The officials said this was the seventeenth in Leh due to Covid-19 while the rest of the 23 fatalities had occurred in Kargil district.

Ladakh had recorded 3,345 Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. While 2,436 patients have recovered from the disease, 869 others, including 465 in Leh and 404 in Kargil, are still undergoing treatment, the officials said.