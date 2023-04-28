Operation Kaveri: IndiGo to operate flights to help Indians evacuate from Sudan

IndiGo on Friday said it will operate chartered flights from Jeddah to the national capital and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri.
The airline will be operating two flights to bring more than 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend, according to a statement.
Also Read | A pair of dress, passport is all we have, say Indian returnees from Sudan
A321 aircraft will be used to operate these flights on April 28 and 30. They will be operated from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Delhi and Bengaluru.
"IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuations flights," the statement said. Under Operation Kaveri, India on Friday brought back 754 people from strife-torn Sudan.
The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases
Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'
'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released
In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'
A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date
Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big
Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation
DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon
Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30
Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years