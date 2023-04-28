IndiGo to operate flights to help Indians out of Sudan

Operation Kaveri: IndiGo to operate flights to help Indians evacuate from Sudan

The airline will be operating two flights to bring more than 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 21:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File photo

 IndiGo on Friday said it will operate chartered flights from Jeddah to the national capital and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan as part of Operation Kaveri.

The airline will be operating two flights to bring more than 450 Indian citizens back to their homeland over the weekend, according to a statement.

Also Read | A pair of dress, passport is all we have, say Indian returnees from Sudan

A321 aircraft will be used to operate these flights on April 28 and 30. They will be operated from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Delhi and Bengaluru.

"IndiGo is closely liaising with the government to offer support for more such evacuations flights," the statement said. Under Operation Kaveri, India on Friday brought back 754 people from strife-torn Sudan.

The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

Operation Kaveri
IndiGo Airlines
flights
India
Jeddah
Bengaluru
New Delhi
evacuation
Sudan

