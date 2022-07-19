Over 2 lakh pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra so far

Nearly two lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Over 15,000 yatris had 'darshan' at the cave shrine on Monday.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the annual Yatra said, "Since the yatra started on June 30 this year, 1,99,453 have performed the yatra. 15,642 yatris had Darshan at the holy cave yesterday".

One pilgrim passed away on Monday taking the number of pilgrims who died due to natural causes so far to 32.

Officials said another batch of 4,898 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley on Tuesday in two escorted convoys. Of these, 3,062 are going to Pahalgam while 1,836 are going to Baltal.

Those using the Baltal route have to trek 14 kms to reach the cave shrine. They return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan.

Those using the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms for four days to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are available for the Yatris on both routes.

Situated 3,888 metres above the sea level, the cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will conclude after 43 days on August 11.