PAGD announces seat-sharing arrangement for 3rd phase of DDC polls in J&K

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on December 4.
According to the seat-sharing formula agreed upon by the parties, the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP will contest on eight of the 16 seats in the third phase, and the NC on seven.
The Awami National Conference (ANC) will contest on one seat.
Details of seats to be contested by the alliance partners were released by PAGD spokesperson and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone.
The list was approved by PAGD chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, he said.
The last day for filing nominations for the third phase of the polls is Wednesday.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo