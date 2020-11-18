PAGD announces seat-sharing arrangement for 3rd phase of DDC polls in J&K

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on December 4.

According to the seat-sharing formula agreed upon by the parties, the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP will contest on eight of the 16 seats in the third phase, and the NC on seven.

The Awami National Conference (ANC) will contest on one seat.

Details of seats to be contested by the alliance partners were released by PAGD spokesperson and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

The list was approved by PAGD chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, he said.

The last day for filing nominations for the third phase of the polls is Wednesday.