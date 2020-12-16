Pakistan army shells forward posts along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, prompting retaliation by Indian troops, officials said.

At about 1800 hours, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

The Line of Control (LoC) has witnessed heavy and intense firing and shelling in the last few months resulting in several casualties and triggering fear psychosis among the people living along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

On December 1, the Pakistan army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling Rajouri sector in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite died.

Two Army jawans Prem Bahadur Khatri and Sukhbir Singh were killed when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Sunderbani sector on November 27.