Pakistan using narco-terrorism as new tool for proxy war: Senior army official

Kashmir has witnessed a concerning rise in narco-terrorism as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior army commander said on Tuesday.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, the General-officer-Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) of the army's Northern Command, said the neighbouring country is sending drugs and weapons through drones in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric here.

Lt Gen Dwivedi exhorted all ranks of the Northern Command to be prepared for a variety of challenges on the internal and external security fronts.

"Kashmir has witnessed a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war. Of late, a dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric," he said.

The army commander said the crossborder smuggling of narcotics aided terror activities in the Union territory.

"Security forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter-drone measures to curb the menace," he added.

Lt Gen Dwivedi said the situation along the Line of Control has remained stable and the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan continues to sustain.

"A very strict vigil and a robust technology-enabled multi-tier counter-infiltration grid is being maintained to thwart any attempts at infiltration. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly," he added.

The army commander said numerous infiltration bids have been foiled in the last year while the highest standards of professionalism and synergy displayed by the troops in all dimensions of counterterror operations has nullified or limited the kinetic threat.

"Our focus continues to reinforce our intelligence setup by synergising with all stakeholders and sister agencies to usher in peace and undertake developmental activities. The dividends of peace and stability are reaching the people in far-flung areas and they are participating wholeheartedly to preserve and sustain this peace," he said.

He called for the involvement and cooperation of all stakeholders in implementing the Agnipath Scheme and in guiding the soldiers recruited under it -- Agniveers -- for performing to their optimum potential.

"I wish to reiterate that our flag does not fly because of the winds that move it; it flies with the last breath of soldiers who have sacrificed themselves protecting it. The nation looks up to us in times of crisis and we have to live up to the hopes and trust reposed on us by our countrymen," he said.