Pak drone smuggling heroin downed near IB in Punjab

Pakistani drone downed near IB in Punjab's Amritsar; over 3 kg heroin recovered

After noticing the unmanned aerial vehicle at around 9:45 pm on June 04, the BSF troops intercepted it by opening fire

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 05 2023, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 10:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar and recovered over 3 kg of heroin, a spokesperson of the force said on Monday.

After noticing the unmanned aerial vehicle at around 9:45 pm on Sunday, the BSF troops intercepted it by opening fire.

Also Read | Drugs: Running high on dhows and drones

During a search of the area, the BSF personnel recovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, Matrice, 300 RTK) along with three packets of heroin from a field in village Rattankhurd in Amritsar, the BSF spokesperson said.

The recovered consignment weighs around 3.20 kg.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Punjab
Line of Control
Amritsar
Heroin
Drugs
Pakistan
Drones

Related videos

What's Brewing

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 