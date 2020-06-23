Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 23 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 17:00 ist

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, army officials here said.

"On June 23, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Machil sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the officials said.

They said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.

However, there were no casualties reported in the incident. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kupwara
Ceasefire violation
Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
mortar shelling

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 