Varun Gandhi criticises GST imposition on milk, curd

People hurt when they needed relief: Varun Gandhi on GST on pre-packaged food items

This decision taken amid record-breaking unemployment will put more financial burden on the middle class families, says Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 17:46 ist
Varun Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday criticised imposing GST on packaged food items such as milk, curd and rice, saying this will hurt people already struggling with "record-breaking unemployment".

A 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

The Union Finance Ministry issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the levy of the GST on items ranging from cereals and pulses to curd, butter and 'lassi'.

Gandhi tweeted, "This decision taken amid record-breaking unemployment will put more financial burden on the middle class families, especially struggling youngsters living in rented houses. We are hurting them at a time when they needed relief."

BJP
GST
Varun Gandhi
Indian Politics

