Personal Protective Equipments made by Northern Railways get DRDO nod

  Apr 05 2020
Two samples of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) made at a Northern Railways workshop have been cleared by the DRDO for its ability to block blood or body fluid, paving the way for its production at railway units.

“The test was conducted to check the resistance of the bio-protective covering material (fabric/garment) to penetration of blood or body fluid. Now these coveralls will be manufactured by Indian Railways and will be worn by doctors in railway hospitals while treating COVID-19 patients,” the Northern Railways said on Sunday.

There is an acute shortage of PPEs for medical professionals in the country who are treating coronavirus patients.

¨We are now making 20 per day, but in a week’s time we will be able to make 100 per day,” Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar told PTI. 

