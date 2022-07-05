Plea seeks contempt of court proceedings against three for criticising SC's comments on Nupur Sharma

A plea has been filed before Attorney General K K Venugopal seeking his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against former Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra for calling the Supreme Court's observations in Nupur Sharma case as "irresponsible, illegal and unfair".

In a letter, advocate C R Jaya Sukin also sought similar action against former Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi and senior advocate K Rama Kumar who questioned the top court's observations which held Sharma, the suspended BJP leader, single-handedly responsible for trouble in the country with her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Also Read | Her loose tongue set entire nation on fire: Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet Mohammed remarks

The top court had on July 1 also said Sharma's loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, related to the brutal killing of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal on June 29.

In his letter, the lawyer claimed all the three persons had caused "irreparable injuries to Indian judiciary and the nation by unparliamentary statements and derogatory remarks, which falls within the scope of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971."

He also claimed the statements by the three persons and their publication scandalised the Supreme Court, prejudiced and interfered with the due course of judicial proceedings and administration of justice.

Also Read | Why SC is furious with Nupur Sharma

The advocate claimed that the three persons insulted the Supreme Court, and not only cast aspersions on the integrity of the top court but also attempted to scandalise the nation's highest judiciary.

"The Supreme Court of India is the first interpreter and the guardian of the Constitution of India. It is appalling to see the lack of faith and sheer contempt being expressed towards the fundamental frameworks of this country. The intent to undermine the court and its capacity to dispense justice is evident," his letter said.

Under Section 15 of Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Rule 3(c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of Supreme Court 1975, a consent from the Attorney General is mandatory to initiate criminal contempt proceedings before the top court.