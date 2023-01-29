PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers ahead of Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers here.
The Union Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections.
The meeting, the first to be held for the Union Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 am and is expected to conclude in the evening.
Sources said working of several ministries and policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government will be reviewed and discussed.
This comes amid a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle and also ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year.
