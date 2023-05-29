PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow.
Also Read: Turkey's Erdogan wins 5th term as President, extending rule into 3rd decade
Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."
Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years
Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire
Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest
In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic
Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years
Checklist to find a new insurer for your car
The name's Bond