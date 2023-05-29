PM congratulates Erdogan on re-election as president

PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkiye president

PM Modi expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 13:49 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 14:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow.

Also Read: Turkey's Erdogan wins 5th term as President, extending rule into 3rd decade

Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."

India News
World news
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Narendra Modi
Turkey

