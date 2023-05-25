PM Modi flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks in the state

PTI
PTI, Dehradun ,
  • May 25 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 12:26 ist
rime Minister Narendra Modi attends the flag-off ceremony of the inaugural run of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train, via a video conference. Credit: PTI Photo

The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while flagging off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video conference.

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of railway tracks in the state.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, the first such train for Uttarakhand reduces the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four-and-a-half hours from the six hours and 10 minutes it takes on the Shatabdi Express.

"Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it. This is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand," the prime minister said at the launch.

Also Read | Modi takes dig at Opposition over Parliament row, says Australia showed 'strength of democracy'

Addressing the flag-off ceremony, Modi said he just returned from a tri-nation tour and can say that the whole world looks towards India with great hope.

"The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges," he added.

The prime minister also mentioned various road and rail projects undertaken in Uttarakhand by the BJP's "double-engine government" to boost connectivity.

He mentioned the efforts underway to upgrade the facilities for Chardham pilgrims through reconstruction projects in Kedarnath and Badrinath, and those aimed at expanding the health infrastructure across the state.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the prime minister for giving yet another facility to the state which will further boost connectivity between the Uttarakhand capital and Delhi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Vande Bharat Express
Dehradun
New Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

NASA documents how Jupiter lightning resembles Earth's

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Real beat Rayo 2-1 as Bernabeu rallies behind Vinicius

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Ron DeSantis White House launch derailed by glitches

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

Tina Turner, queen of rock & roll, passes away at 83

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

DH Toon | Historic 'Sengol' to be installed in new Parl

 