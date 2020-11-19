PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on birth anniversary

PM pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on birth anniversary

An iconic symbol of resistance to the British rule, Lakshmibai died at the young age of 30 in 1958 while fighting the British forces

  Nov 19 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the queen of Jhansi who was a leading figure in the fight against the British rule in 1857, on her birth anniversary.

"Rich tributes to the brave Rani Lakshmibai who showed exemplary courage in the first war of independence. Tales of her bravery will inspire the countrymen forever," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

