PM Modi speaks to Delhi L-G V K Saxena on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation

PM Modi speaks to Delhi L-G on flood-like situation

Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2023, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 23:14 ist
Narendra Modi, V K Saxena. Credit: Reuters, PTI Photo

Immediately after returning to Delhi from abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the progress made in dealing with the flood-like situation in the national capital, officials said.

However, the river's water level followed a downward trend on Saturday, allowing authorities to open roads and ease traffic movement as floodwaters receded from many areas.

Also Read | Several Delhi roads opened as Yamuna floodwater recedes

An official said, "Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation."

Modi was on a three-day visit to France and the UAE.

