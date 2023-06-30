PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to DU, interacts with youngsters

Visuals of PM Modi taking a metro ride amid tight security are being shared on social media.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 13:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with passengers as he travels in Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Delhi University (DU), Delhiites on Friday witnessed something unusual as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen commuting by metro.

Visuals of PM Modi taking a metro ride amid tight security are being shared on social media, where he can be seen interacting with the co-passengers.

Also See | PM Modi travels on metro to attend Delhi University event

"On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," PM's tweet read.

Invited to be the chief guest at the ceremony, the PM will virtually lay the foundation stone of three buildings as well as release a set of coffee table books, including a logo book.

These buildings are for the faculty of technology (North Campus), a computer centre and an academic block at Maurice Nagar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi University
India News
Narendra Modi
Delhi Metro

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

 