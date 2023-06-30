PM Modi takes metro on his way to DU, interacts with youngsters

Ahead of the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Delhi University (DU), Delhiites on Friday witnessed something unusual as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen commuting by metro.
Visuals of PM Modi taking a metro ride amid tight security are being shared on social media, where he can be seen interacting with the co-passengers.
Also See | PM Modi travels on metro to attend Delhi University event
"On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers," PM's tweet read.
On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023
Invited to be the chief guest at the ceremony, the PM will virtually lay the foundation stone of three buildings as well as release a set of coffee table books, including a logo book.
These buildings are for the faculty of technology (North Campus), a computer centre and an academic block at Maurice Nagar.
