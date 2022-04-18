PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on April 21

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Thursday

400 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 17:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, the Culture Ministry said Monday.

PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

400 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion, the ministry said.

The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from across the length and breadth of the subcontinent and abroad will be part of the celebrations, it said.

This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

