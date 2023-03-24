PM Modi wishes people on beginning of Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the beginning of the auspicious Islamic month of Ramzan on Friday. "May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society. May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor," he tweeted.
Best wishes on the start of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/SJk5qNAIRm
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2023
Muslims across the world observe the month with fasting and praying. The month ends with the festival of Eid.
