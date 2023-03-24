PM Modi wishes people on beginning of Ramzan

PM Modi wishes people on beginning of Ramzan

Muslims across the world observe the month with fasting and praying. The month ends with the festival of Eid

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 15:56 ist
File photo of PM Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the beginning of the auspicious Islamic month of Ramzan on Friday. "May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society. May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor," he tweeted.

Muslims across the world observe the month with fasting and praying. The month ends with the festival of Eid.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Ramzan
Eid
India News
Muslims

Related videos

What's Brewing

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Village in Kerala known for Kathakali renamed after it

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

Raccoon dog data sparks new debate about Covid origins

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 