PMKSY gets extension with Rs 93,068 crore funds assured

The Centre on Wednesday approved implementation of the 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna' for 2021-26 with an outlay of Rs 93,068 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved central support of Rs 37,454 crore to states and Rs 20,434.56 crore of debt servicing for loan availed by the Centre for irrigation development during PMKSY 2016-21, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told media.

The scheme would benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh Scheduled Caste and 2 lakh Scheduled Tribe farmers, said the Minister.

"Central funding of 90 per cent of water component for two national projects, namely Renukaji Dam Project (Himachal Pradesh) and Lakhwar Multipurpose Project (Uttarakhand) has been provisioned. The two projects would provide beginning of storage in Yamuna basin, benefitting six states of upper Yamuna basin, augmenting water supply to Delhi as well Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, and a major step towards rejuvenation of Yamuna," the statement said.

Launched in 2015, PMKSY is an umbrella scheme, providing central grants to the state governments for various irrigation programmes.

