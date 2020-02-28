Police appeals 'all' to provide information on Delhi violence

Police has issued an appeal to public and media to provide information about incidents of violence and rioters, who went on a rampage in north-east Delhi since last Sunday.

In its appeal, it asked "all those who witnessed" any incidents to provide information about it. They could also hand over video footage, which they have captured on their mobile phones or for identifying the culprits.

"All those who are witness to the incidents, especially media persons, or have any information or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession," it said.

People could submit their statement or other material with the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) within the next seven days.

Identity of the witness will be kept secret, the appeal issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime-HQ) said. People could also call 011-8750871221 or 011-8750871227.

The appeal came hours after the case was transferred from local police to the Crime Branch. Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) were also set up to probe the cases.

Till Thursday, police has arrested or detained 514 people after registering 48 cases. Of this, at least 130 were placed under arrest.