Police intervene as kanwariyas came face-to-face with Muharram mourners in UP

UP: Kanwariyas come face-to-face with Muharram mourners

Stones were also pelted towards the police, and Circle Officer (Sadar) Prateek Dahiya got injured.

PTI
PTI, Pilibhit ,
  • Jul 30 2023, 02:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 02:05 ist
Muslim devotees take part in a religious procession on the tenth day of the mourning period of Muharram. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of kanwariyas on Saturday came face to face with those taking out a Muharram procession on the Bareilly Highway but a timely intervention by the police ensured there was no major incident, officials said.

"Yes, I was slightly hit by an object. I don't know whether it was stone or something else," he told PTI.

Also Read | Violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi, 12 injured

He added the kanwariyas and 'taziadaars' came face to face, but "timely intervention by the police" prevented any untoward incident.

The situation is "absolutely under control" now, he said.

The windscreen of a magistrate's four-wheeler was damaged in stone-pelting, he added.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Kanwar Yatra
Muharram

