Parties want early end to 1st half of Budget session

Political parties seek early end to first half of Budget session: Joshi

The demand was made during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 15:30 ist
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Leaders of different political parties on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the Budget session on February 10 instead of February 13, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The demand was made during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha. The Speaker has said he will consider the demand, the minister said.

Also Read | Economic Survey pegs India's GDP growth at 6.5% in FY24

The Budget session of Parliament started on Tuesday and is scheduled to go on a break on February 13. However, with February 11-12 being a weekend, a demand was made to conclude the first half of the session on February 10.

The session as per schedule will resume on March 13 and conclude on April 6.

Pralhad Joshi
India News
Union Budget 2023
Lok Sabha
Opposition

