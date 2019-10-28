'Post-Diwali pollution level in Delhi lowest in 5 yrs'

Air pollution level in the national capital on the Diwali night was the "lowest" in the last five years as there was relatively lesser bursting of firecrackers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday.

His remarks came even as the national capital's air quality dropped to the season's worst on the morning after Diwali, though government agencies said the situation was still better than previous years.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said on Monday the government has received masks and would distribute them in a few days.

"After 8.30 pm yesterday, I could hear some sound of crackers bursting. I was very happy that as compared to the last few years, there was less bursting of crackers.

"The pollution figures obtained have revealed that the pollution has been the lowest in the last five years on Diwali night," he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot said the air quality level post-Diwali this year seems much better than what it was after the festival in 2018.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Monday said less fireworks, rigorous night patrolling and enforcement measures to curb instigators reduced the PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 30 per cent on Diwali night this year when compared to 2018.

"Our aim is to eliminate pollution from Delhi. I am glad that the people of Delhi have attended and enjoyed the Diwali laser show organised at Connaught Place. People are turning up in huge numbers. Next year, we will organise laser show at various locations in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that the AAP dispensation is going to implement odd-even road rationing scheme from November 4-15, adding his government and Delhiites are trying everything they could to control pollution.

He also said the government is committed to implement Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and will take strict action against violators.

"The Delhi government is committed to implement the GRAP. Delhi is the only state to implement GRAP unlike other cities where the agencies have no control over the cities. Delhi is the only state where the people are collectively trying to reduce pollution in the state. Strict action will be taken against violators," he added.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Gahlot said people are also telling that less crackers have been used this time compared to last year.

"The air quality on the morning after Diwali this year is comparatively better than that of last year. I am not saying this as an environment minister, but every person I am meeting is saying that the air quality is much better this time," the environment said.

The national capital's air quality dropped to the season's worst on the morning after Diwali, but the situation was still better than the last three years, according to government agencies.