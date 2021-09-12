Post-mortem report says NC leader Wazir was shot dead; hunt on for two prime suspects

The post-mortem report of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir stated that he was shot dead, police said on Saturday.

Multiple teams of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch with technical assistance from the Special Cell are conducting raids in neighbouring states to nab the two prime suspects — Harpreet Singh and Harmeet Singh — against whom a look out circular has been issued, they said.

Wazir (67), also former Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council member, was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar Thursday morning.

"We have substantial leads in the case and our teams are working on them. In a complaint received from the deceased’s brother, four people have been named, but as of now, we are focusing on the two prime suspects. However, we are looking into all the allegations raised by the family and investigating the case from all angles,” a senior police officer said.

The post-mortem of the NC leader was conducted at a government hospital here on Friday for which a board of doctors was constituted.

According to police, the autopsy report has revealed that the victim suffered gunshot injury in the temple area of head.

Police said Wazir had visited Delhi even in August, but if the suspects had any plans to target him then or not will be ascertained only after the two absconders are nabbed.

"We are in touch with our counterparts in the neighbouring states too. Our teams were also sent to Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with the probe," a senior police officer had said.

During the investigation, Harpreet's female friend, who lived in the same flat, told police that she was not aware about the body probably because the air condition was on throughout and she did not get any foul smell.

Wazir’s body was found to be in a highly decomposed state with his head wrapped in a plastic bag at the flat which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet, a native of Amritsar, police had said.

A case of murder was registered in the matter and the investigation was transferred to Delhi Police's Crime Branch with the force's Special Cell to assist them, officials had said.

According to police, CCTV footage of the area was analysed and it found that the accused were present in the building on Wednesday, a day before Wazir’s body was found.

Prime facie, it looks like the NC leader was killed on September 2, they had said.

According to them, Wazir arrived in Delhi on September 2 and was staying with Harpreet and his friend Harmeet, a native of Jammu, at their rented flat in Basai Darapur area. The victim was supposed to catch a flight to Canada the same evening to meet his family there.

