Practice of law involved eternal process of learning, says Justice B R Gavai

The practice of law is an eternal process of learning and one must continue to learn until the end of career, Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai said on Sunday.

Speaking as the chief guest in the 19 th K K Luthra Memorial International Moot Court Competition here, he said current law students are lucky as they get both legal and practical education because, during his time, law school was considered a last resort.

"The practice of law is an eternal process of learning and that one must continue to learn until the end of one's career. The day one decides to stop learning, it will be the last day," he said.

Justice Gavai quoted in his speech the words of Aristotle, "Learning is an ornament in prosperity, a refuge in adversity, and a provision in old age."

He said that law by its nature not static but dynamic, and changes should be taken into account because the law and constitution are for the people.

Justice ended his speech by giving two quotes. one of Abraham Lincoln's: "The best way to predict the future is to create it."

He also cited Urdu poet Allama Iqbal "Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har taqdeer se pehle Khuda bande se khud poochhe bataa teri razaa kya hai."

Justice Gavai also felicitated winners of the event. School of law, Trichy- Thirumalaisamudram emerged as the winner while first runner up prize went to Army Institute of Law, Mohali. The best speaker award was won by Symbiosis Law Schools (SLSs), Noida.

Prof Alka Chawla, Professor-in Charge, Campus Law Centre, Delhi University informed that the competition saw participation of 96 institutions from India and abroad this year.

As many as 60 teams shortlisted for the competition were from various institutions, including NLSIU, Bengaluru, and Symbiosis Law School, Pune. Northumbria University, University College London (United Kingdom), Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guwahati University, Great Zimbabwe University (Zimbabwe), University of Ibadan (Nigeria), Prithvi Narayan Campus, Kathmandu University School of Law, National Law College (Nepal), Bangladesh University of Professionals (Bangladesh), and University Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (Brunei) also participated in the competition.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Judge, Supreme Court of India, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural function held on February 17, 2023.

The final round was judged by the judges of the Delhi High Court. Justice C D Singh, Ms Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, and Justice Anish Dayal of the Delhi High Court were the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi here.