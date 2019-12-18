Pratapgarh: 5 arrested for violating Section 144 CrPC

Five people were arrested as they were protesting against Citizenship Act.

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh,
  • Dec 18 2019, 15:27pm ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2019, 15:27pm ist

Five persons were arrested here on Tuesday evening for violating prohibitory orders by holding a protest against the Citizenship Amended Act, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh, they were arrested and sent to jail as a precautionary measure to maintain peace.

"Five persons were staging protests at the local court premises here against the amended Citizenship Act. They were arrested for violation of Section 144 CrPC which is already imposed in the district," Singh said on Wednesday.

Assembly of more than four people is banned under the prohibitory orders.

Police said that among the five arrested include Israr Ahmad, former district president of AIMIM.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution. 

