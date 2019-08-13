Priyanka terms scrapping of Art 370 'unconstitutional'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday termed the scrapping of Art 370, that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir, as ''unconstitutional''.

Priyanka also denied ''rift'' within her party on this issue and claimed that there was ''complete agreement'' among the leaders.

''The manner in which it (scrapping Art 370) has been done is unconstitutional... Congress has always fought for protecting the constitution... BJP does not believe in it,'' Priyanka told reporters in Sonebhadra.

''There are procedures to do such things... they were not followed,'' she added. It was Priyanka's first reaction on the issue.

In a reply to a question with regard to dissenting voices within the Congress on this issue, the Congress leader, who was on a visit to Umbha village in Sonebhadra, where ten tribals had been killed in a clash over land dispute a few days back, said that the party was ''unanimous'' in its view on the matter.

''Congress is not like the BJP, where dissenting voices are suppressed... in our party people are free to have differing views... we discuss the issue and then come out with a view supported by all,'' she remarked.

Many senior Congress leaders, including Janardan Dwivedi, Karna Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others, had supported the Centre's decision and said that it was in national interest. At least one Uttar Pradesh Congress leader had also resigned in protest against the party's stand on the issue.