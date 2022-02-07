Probe launched after tweet threat to blow up CM Yogi, Gorakhpur temple 

Probe launched after threat to blow up CM Yogi, temple 

"It seems that it was some kind of prank," the SSP said

IANS
IANS, Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Feb 07 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 10:13 ist
Yogi performing Puja before filing nomination. Credit: IANS File Photo

The security of Gorakhpur temple has been beefed up following a tweet, threatening to blow it up along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police launched a search operation on the temple premises after the tweet, but nothing was found after which a case was registered and a probe was launched.

A tweet from a Twitter handle with the name 'Lady Don' said that bombs had been planted to blow up the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow, railway and bus stations and that the chief minister will also be eliminated by Bhim Sena state president Seema Singh and one Rashid has planted explosives.

The next tweet said that one Sulaiman Bhai has planted a bomb in Gorakhnath Math. After an hour, a tweet from the same handle warned about a blast at Meerut CDA Army Cantt adding that one Furqan Bhai has planted bombs at 10 places in Meerut.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said a massive combing drive was launched at Gorakhnath temple and other places after the tweet but no explosives or detonators were found.

"It seems that it was some kind of prank," the SSP said.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Temples
Yogi Adityanath

