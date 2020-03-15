Pune sees record number of coronavirus cases in India

Maharashtra's cultural capital of Pune has reported the maximum number of 15 coronavirus positive cases in India.

As on Sunday morning, there are 10 COVID-19 cases in Pune, and five in the neighboring town of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pune's neighborhood district of Ahmednagar has 1 positive case.

Mumbai has five positive cases, while one each is reported from Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Kamothe.

Thus, the Mumbai-Pune belt itself has two dozen cases.

Since Mumbai is densely-populated, it has emerged as a cause of concern for the Maharashtra government and the Centre.

One of the most-crowded cities in the world, Mumbai, is totally dependent on suburban railway, which is used by more than 80 lakh people on daily basis.

In 2009, during the Swine Flu outbreak, the first death was reported in Pune. It also reported the maximum number of cases in India.