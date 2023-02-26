Punjab: 2 people who chopped off fingers of Mohali man nabbed after gunfight

Punjab: 2 who chopped off fingers of Mohali man nabbed

Gaurav suspected that the victim's brother was involved in a conspiracy of his brother's murder, police said

  Feb 26 2023
Two people, who allegedly chopped off the fingers of a 24-year-old man in Mohali, were arrested following a gunfight near the Ambala-Shambhu toll plaza on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

Gaurav Sharma and Tarun had allegedly chopped off the fingers of Hardip on February 8 in Balongi in Mohali and the video of the incident had also gone viral on social media, they said.

Gaurav suspected that the victim's brother was involved in a conspiracy of his brother's murder, police said.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said both the accused were being followed by the Punjab Police team on Saturday.

They opened fire at the police team near Ambala-Shambhu toll plaza following which the police also retaliated. A bullet hit Gaurav's thigh, they said.

Both of them have been arrested, said Garg. A 9 mm pistol has been recovered from them, said police.

Three persons were booked under sections of IPC for kidnapping, mutilating the fingers with a machete and other provisions.

