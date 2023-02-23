Punjab AAP MLA arrested in bribery case

Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in bribery case

Kotfatta's close aide Rashim Garg was arrested on February 16 on a complaint that accused him of demanding a Rs 5-lakh bribe

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 23 2023, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 11:05 ist
Arrested MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta. Credit: Facebook/Er. Amit Rattan Kotfatta

AAP MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta has been arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau, a top official said on Thursday.

The legislator's arrest comes days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was nabbed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the same case.

Kotfatta has been arrested, a top official of the bureau told PTI.

The MLA was nabbed from Rajpura on Wednesday evening and has now been arrested, said the officer.

He will be produced in a court on Thursday to seek his remand, the official added.

Rashim Garg was arrested on February 16 following a complaint lodged by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh.

Garg was caught with Rs 4 lakh cash by a team of the Vigilance Bureau in Bathinda.

Kotfatta had earlier denied having any association with Garg. He had accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

Punjab
India News
AAP
Aam Admi Party
Bribery case

