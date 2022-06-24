Punjab Assembly pays tributes to Moosewala, others

Punjab Assembly pays tributes to Sidhu Moosewala, others

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls during the obituary references

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 24 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 15:51 ist
Deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Credit: IANS Photo

The Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tributes to singer Sidhu Moosewala, former minister Tota Singh and other departed members.

On the opening day of the Budget Session of the assembly, the House also paid tributes to former Minister Hardipinder Singh Badal who passed away in April at the age of 79.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls during the obituary references.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala (28), was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.    

Moosewala, 28, had fought the February Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh, 81, had passed away at a private hospital in Mohali last month after prolonged illness. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Sidhu Moosewala
India News

What's Brewing

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 