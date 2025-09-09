Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Subzi Mandi; 22 rescued

The building was in a congested lane in Punjabi Basti and had been unoccupied after the municipal corporation declared it unsafe.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 15:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 15:51 IST
India NewsDelhiBuilding Collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us