Punjab cops bust drug smuggling cartel, arrest 2

Punjab: Drug smuggling cartel busted, 2 held with 10 kg heroin, US-made drone

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Dalbir and Jagdish

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 25 2022, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted a drug smuggling cartel and arrested two men with 10 kg heroin and a sophisticated drone, from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Dalbir and Jagdish, both residents of Gharinda in Amritsar.

They had been engaged in drug trafficking for the past three years and have no criminal case registered against them, he said.

Yadav said the Amritsar Rural Police in an intelligence-based operation successfully busted this cartel which had been supplying contraband to Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after getting them from across the border using drones. 

Also Read: Amit Shah says battle against drugs delicately poised, asks states to join hands

The US-made sophisticated drone recovered from the duo smugglers is a DJI series drone and is worth Rs 20 lakh. It has hi-tech features, including long-lasting battery backup and infrared-based night vision camera, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural Police, Swapan Sharma said both the smugglers had a well-oiled distribution network in the neighbouring states, which has been identified.

Police teams have been conducting raids at 12 locations in Haryana and Delhi, and more contraband seizures will follow, he further said.

The Amritsar Rural Police have seized 39 kg heroin in the last five months.

Also Read: Kashmir becoming drug hub of India

Tight vigil along the second line of defence and close coordination with the Border Security Force authorities has resulted in these huge seizures, he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
India News
Drug Cartels
Narcotics

What's Brewing

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes in Kota

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 