Punjab man dies by suicide, a day after burning 5 family members to death

Kuldeep Singh ended his life by hanging from a tree at his Khurshedpur village near Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana, a police official said

PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Oct 19 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 15:31 ist

A 30-year-old Ludhiana man allegedly killed himself by hanging, a day after burning his wife, two step children and her parents to death, police said on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Singh ended his life by hanging from a tree at his Khurshedpur village near Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana, a police official said.

Singh had allegedly burnt to death his wife Paramjit Kaur her two children from her previous marriage -- daughter Arshdeep (8) and son Anmol (5) -- her father Surjan Singh and mother Jogindero late Monday night in Jalandhar district, police had said.

He was upset over Paramjit Kaur's refusal to return home from her parents' place.

Kaur and her minor children had been living with her parents in Punjab's Jalandhar district for the past five-six months.

Singh wanted her to return to his house in Ludhiana's Khurshedpur village but she refused as he used to allegedly thrash her and the kids.

On the night of the incident, Singh and his two accomplices doused all the five with petrol when they were sleeping and set them on fire.

Police said one of the two accomplices has been arrested.

