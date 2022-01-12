Punjab needs serious people: Manish Tewari on CM face

'Punjab needs serious people': Manish Tewari attacks Channi, Sidhu

The Congress, so far, has not named any one as the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2022, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 10:32 ist
Congress MP Manish Tewari. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib has once again attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu on reports that both are pushing to be named as the Chief Ministerial candidates.

Tewari on Wednesday said, "Punjab needs serious people", and took potshots on both Channi and Sidhu and dubbed them as non serious persons who are entertaining people.

Tewari tweeted, "Punjab requires a CM who has solutions to Punjab's challenges, capacity to take tough decisions. Punjab Needs serious people whose politics is Not Social Engineering, Entertainment, Freebies and NOT regime favourites rejected by people in successive elections."

Also Read: Alliance with Akali Dal in Punjab cost BJP heavily: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Congress, so far, has not named any one as the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections as the party considers that this leads to infighting and internal rift.

But state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said it is the people who will choose the next Chief Minister of the state and not the high command.

Unveiling the first set of plans in his Punjab Model with focus on resurrection of Punjab, Sidhu, in the absence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Cabinet colleagues, told the media here: "Punjab Model is people's model, an effort to give a roadmap to return power to people."

To counter the powerful 'mafia model', which has power to even stop the notification of Cabinet passed resolution, he said a model is needed to redistribute state resources and give power back to the rightful beneficiaries.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Punjab
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Polls
Assembly Elections 2022
Manish Tewari
Charanjit Singh Channi
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 