Pushkar Singh Dhami pays courtesy calls on former Uttarakhand CMs

Dhami pays courtesy calls on former Uttarakhand CMs

Dhami's swearing-in is to take place on Sunday evening at Raj Bhawan

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 04 2021, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 12:19 ist
Newly appointed Uttarakhand Legislative party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI Photo

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is set to be sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand this evening, paid courtesy calls on his predecessors here on Sunday morning.

Dhami paid a visit  to former chief minister and his immediate predecessor Tirath Singh Rawat at his Bhagirathipuram residence.

He also called on former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his Defence Colony residence, an official release here said. 

The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Saturday unanimously elected Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima as its new leader paving the way for him to take over as the 11th chief minister of the state replacing Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday night citing constitutional factors.

Uttarakhand
Pushkar Singh Dhami
Tirath Singh Rawat
Trivendra Singh Rawat
BJP

