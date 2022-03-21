Pushkar Singh Dhami set to remain Uttarakhand CM

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to be the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, for the second consecutive term. This is the first time a party has won the majority in the northern state, for two consecutive terms. Pushkar Singh Dhami was announced as the leader of the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation
PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus
Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy
UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'
Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title
DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb
BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar