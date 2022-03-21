Pushkar Singh Dhami set to remain Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami set to remain Uttarakhand CM

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 17:40 ist
Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to be the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, for the second consecutive term. This is the first time a party has won the majority in the northern state, for two consecutive terms. Pushkar Singh Dhami was announced as the leader of the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party.

More to follow...

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
India Politics
Pushkar Singh Dhami
BJP
Uttarakhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

 