R-Day: Traffic islands, roundabouts decked up with artistic floral designs

Traffic islands and roundabouts in Lutyens' Delhi have been decked up with artistic floral designs for the 74th Republic Day.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said 18 flower boards and as many flower fountains have been set up and the civic body's building has been illuminated with tricolour for the occasion.

Also Read | Kartavya Path all set to witness 74th Republic Day parade

"Special preparations have been made by the NDMC for the purpose of enhancing the beauty of the New Delhi area and celebrating the 74th Republic Day," NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Wednesday.

Upadhyay informed that prominent places such as Palika Kendra, Mandi House, Tilak Marg Entry Point, Hyderabad House, PM House Roundabout, Rashtrapati Bhavan Roundabout, 11 Murti, Teen Murti, York Place, Shanti Path-Panchsheel Marg Junction, Tilak Marg entrance and Kautilya Marg-Shanti Path have been decorated with large flower boards and fountains.

"The special feature of these boards is their messages such as 'Vasudev Kutumbakam', G20, Nation-Paramount, One-Earth, One-Family, One-Future," Upadhyay said.

"The country is celebrating 75 years of India's independence and on January 26, we will celebrate the 74th Republic Day where the power of India will be displayed," he said.