Rahul asks journalist, 'Why do you always say what the BJP is saying'; saffron party claims he is 'insulting' media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to a journalist's question on the BJP accusing him of "pressuring the judiciary" by asking, "Why do you always say what BJP is saying?", evoking criticism from the saffron party.

Rahul was walking into the Congress headquarters when a reporter asked him about the BJP's allegation that he tried to pressurize the judiciary by being accompanied by Congress leaders and workers while filing his appeal in the Surat sessions court against his conviction on Monday.

Walking back Gandhi responded, "Why do you always say what BJP is saying? Every time you say what BJP is saying. There is a very simple thing. Who owns the Rs 20,000 crore in Adani-ji's shell companies? It is 'benami'. Who owns it?"

Rahul also tweeted later questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, asking why he was "frightened".

20,000 करोड़ अडानी की शेल कंपनियों में बेनामी पैसे किसके हैं - प्रधानमंत्री चुप, कोई जवाब नहीं! 2000 sq km ज़मीन चीन ने छीन ली, जगहों के नाम भी बदल रहे - प्रधानमंत्री चुप, कोई जवाब नहीं! प्रधानमंत्री जी, आख़िर इतना डर क्यों? pic.twitter.com/lBUIWczOGs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2023

The BJP alleged that Rahul's mindset allows him to "insult" the OBCs and the media while calling him an "arrogant dynast".

"Rahul Gandhi has again attacked the fourth pillar of democracy. Insulting the country's backward classes and the media is Rahul Gandhi's mindset. He is following in the footsteps of his grandmother with his audacity to frequently attack the country's democratic system," BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni tweeted.

राहुल गांधी ने आज फिर से लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तम्भ पर कुठाराघात किया है देश के पिछड़े वर्ग का अपमान, मीडिया का अपमान- यही राहुल गांधी की मानसिकता है। ऐसा कर राहुल गांधी अपनी दादी के ही पदचिह्नों पर चलते हुए देश की लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था पर लगातार हमला करने का दुस्साहस कर रहे हैं। — Anil Baluni (@anil_baluni) April 4, 2023

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rahul is an arrogant dynast."

Question to Rahul: BJP is saying you are pressuring judiciary Rahul Gandhi: Why do you say what BJP says ====== Once again this arrogant dynast Rahul Gandhi shoots the messenger After Hawa Nikal Di jibe now Rahul again attacks media for asking a legitimate question… pic.twitter.com/W2R1gs6wOz — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 4, 2023

Earlier, when asked about the BJP's allegation of "insulting" the OBCs, Gandhi said the question was asked to him at his press conference twice already and accused the reporter of working for the BJP and pretending to be a journalist.