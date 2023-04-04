Rahul snubs scribe, asks 'Why do you chime BJP's rhyme'

Rahul asks journalist, 'Why do you always say what the BJP is saying'; saffron party claims he is 'insulting' media

Rahul also questioned Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the Adani group's alleged scam, asking the Prime Minister why he was 'frightened'

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 18:48 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to a journalist's question on the BJP accusing him of "pressuring the judiciary" by asking, "Why do you always say what BJP is saying?", evoking criticism from the saffron party.

Rahul was walking into the Congress headquarters when a reporter asked him about the BJP's allegation that he tried to pressurize the judiciary by being accompanied by Congress leaders and workers while filing his appeal in the Surat sessions court against his conviction on Monday.

Walking back Gandhi responded, "Why do you always say what BJP is saying? Every time you say what BJP is saying. There is a very simple thing. Who owns the Rs 20,000 crore in Adani-ji's shell companies? It is 'benami'. Who owns it?"

Also Read | In his appeal, Rahul Gandhi says was treated harshly by trial court, sentenced to attract disqualification as MP

Rahul also tweeted later questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence, asking why he was "frightened".

The BJP alleged that Rahul's mindset allows him to "insult" the OBCs and the media while calling him an "arrogant dynast". 

Also Read | This is a fight against 'Mitrakaal' to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi has again attacked the fourth pillar of democracy. Insulting the country's backward classes and the media is Rahul Gandhi's mindset. He is following in the footsteps of his grandmother with his audacity to frequently attack the country's democratic system," BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni tweeted.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rahul is an arrogant dynast."

Earlier, when asked about the BJP's allegation of "insulting" the OBCs, Gandhi said the question was asked to him at his press conference twice already and accused the reporter of working for the BJP and pretending to be a journalist. 

