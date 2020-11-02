Rajasthan bans sale, bursting of firecrackers, says smoke can aggravate health of Covid-19 patients

Weeks ahead of Diwali, Rajasthan government on Monday banned sale and bursting of firecrackers, contending that the smoke emanating from them could aggravate the health of Covid-infected patients.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also announced a ban on temporary license for firecrackers and strict restriction on movement of vehicles without a fitness certificate.

“The poisonous smoke emanating from fireworks is a health hazard for Covid-19 patients as well as those suffering from heart ailments & breathing problems. In such a situation, people should avoid fireworks during Diwali,” Gehlot said.

The government also declared that schools and colleges would remain closed till November 16.

“In order to protect the health of Covid-19 patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and restrict the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate,” Gehlot tweeted.

The Chief Minister, while reviewing the coronavirus situation on Sunday, said protecting the lives of people was of paramount importance for the government in these challenging times.

“Fireworks should also be stopped at weddings and other ceremonies,” he said, adding that strict action should be taken on vehicles plying on the streets without a fitness certificate.

In the latest guidelines issued for the state from November 1 to November 30, it has been decided that swimming pools, cinema halls, multiplexes, entertainment parks, etc will also remain closed till November 30 as per the earlier order.

The maximum limit of guests at a wedding ceremony will be 100 while in the last rites, the limit of 20 persons will remain in force.