Rajasthan BJP chief demands state govt reduce VAT on diesel, petrol

PTI, Jaipur,
  Nov 06 2021, 16:08 ist
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday demanded that the Congress government in the state reduce VAT on diesel and petrol to provide relief to people.

If the state government reduces VAT, people can get fuel at Rs 10 cheaper, he claimed.

"The decision of the Narendra Modi government to reduce excise duty on diesel and petrol has brought a lot of relief to the common man. The Ashok Gehlot government should also reduce VAT so that people in Rajasthan can get cheaper fuel like neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab," Poonia told reporters here.

He said that the state government should take the decision soon in public interest.

"Relief should be given to people by reducing VAT on diesel and petrol. Nothing will happen just by making political statements on the central government, " Poonia said

