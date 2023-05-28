Rajasthan Congress appoints 85 secretaries

Rajasthan Congress appoints 85 secretaries

In January 2021, the Congress appointed 24 secretaries. The number has now risen to 109. Names of none of the MLAs featured in the list

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 28 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 00:49 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajasthan Congress Committee on Saturday appointed 85 secretaries in a bid to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming Assembly polls, a statement said.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed state secretaries of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. Hope all of you will work with full devotion and strengthen the party," State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said.

The list includes the name of Vijender Singh Sidhu, brother of Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's personal assistant and Himmat Singh Gurjar, who is considered a loyalist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In January 2021, the Congress appointed 24 secretaries. The number has now risen to 109. Names of none of the MLAs featured in the list.

