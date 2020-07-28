Rajasthan: 'Congress will deploy all democratic means'

Rajasthan Crisis: Congress will deploy all democratic means to resolve deadlock, says Party’s general secretary

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 28 2020, 03:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 03:31 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress senior leaders Ajay Maken and Avinash Pandey take part in an MLAs meeting organised under the 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution, at hotel in Jaipur, Monday, July 27, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress general secretary Avinash Pande on Monday claimed that many among the 19 rebel MLAs, led by ousted deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, was in the touch with the party leaders. Pandey, also the party’s state’s in charge, said the Congress will use all available democratic means to resolve the current political deadlock in the state.

Follow updates on the Rajasthan political crisis here

"We will use all the Gandhian weapons of democracy in a peaceful manner," Pande said at a press conference.

"As Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated if the need arises, he along with all the people’s representatives would plead before the President to protect the democracy," said Pande.

He also said it never happened in the last 70 years that a government having the majority and wanting to call a session is being stopped by the Governor on various pretexts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

 